Miss. Lottery changes claims procedure in response to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is implementing some new protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning March 23, players will need to mail in claims for prizes of $600-$99,999 until further notice.
Players who want to claim their prizes should complete a Winner Claim form found online and mail it in with proper identification and the original, signed ticket. Proper forms of ID must verify name, signature, photo, age and Social Security number. Documentation should be sent to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation at P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS 39232.
If a player has a winning ticket under $600, they may claim it at any lottery retailer or mail the signed ticket to the lottery headquarters. Players may also hold their winning ticket until the claim center reopens.
For valid prize claims of $100,000 or more, players are required to claim their winnings at lottery headquarters by appointment. To schedule an appointment between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, call headquarters at 601-500-0482.
Also, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation recently completed its February transfer of $11,618,730 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the state to more than $27 million since launch on Nov. 25, 2019.
