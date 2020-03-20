LIST: Local school districts giving free meals to students

(WDAM) - School districts in the Pine Belt are helping families during the COVID-19 outbreak by giving out free meals.
Grab & Go meals will be handed out by drive-throughs at the select school districts listed.
Here is the list of school districts that will be taking part in the effort:
- The Laurel School District will begin offering free Grab & Go meals to any child from ages 0-18 on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Laurel Middle School and Laurel High School car rider lanes. Meals will be given out weekly, Monday - Friday. A child must be present to receive a meal. [Click here for more information]
- Lamar County School District will be providing free Grab & Go meals to children present in a vehicle who are 18 or younger, beginning on Wednesday, March 25. Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. as families will drive through to pick up meals from selected pick-up sites. Each child in the vehicle will receive a free breakfast and lunch each day. Adult meals will be available for $3.50 and exact change is required sot that no money is exchanged. [Click here for more information]
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.