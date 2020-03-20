Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor warns of virus trajectory like Italy
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana's growing number of new coronavirus cases could push the state beyond its capacity to deliver health care in as few as seven days. He compared Louisiana's potential situation on Thursday to that of hard-hit Italy, where the virus has overwhelmed hospitals. Edwards asked President Donald Trump for federal help in Trump's national conference call with governors. Later, Edwards called the seven-day limit a a “worst case scenario" unless people heed restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. The number of known virus infections in Louisiana jumped to nearly 400 on Thursday, including 10 deaths. The epicenter of the state's cases remains in the New Orleans region.
BAYOU-BODY
Louisiana authorities recover body of man from bayou
MONROE, La. (AP) — A week after a man in northern Louisiana was thrown into a bayou while he was out boating, The News-Star reports that authorities have recovered his body and pulled it from the waters. Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching Black Bayou in Ouachita Parish on March 11 after getting a report of two men being thrown from their 14-foot boat into the waterway. A passing boat pulled one man from the water but the other man could not be found. It wasn't until Tuesday morning that rescue crews found the body of 48-year-old Earl Clack of Bastrop.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARK AND PRAY
Park & Pray: in-car service for COVID social distancing
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Car seats are replacing pews as a north Louisiana church responds to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. KSLA-TV reports that dozens of members of Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport prayed in their cars Wednesday evening for people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pastor Greg Oliver announced the “Park & Pray” change on Instagram. The station reports that Sunday's church service will also be Park & Pray. The vast majority of people infected by the new coronavirus have no or moderate symptoms and recover within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are the most likely to develop severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA PASTOR
Louisiana pastor holds services despite gatherings ban
CENTRAL, Louisiana (AP) — A Louisiana pastor declared that the coronavirus is “politically motivated” and led hundreds of people in a church service despite the state's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. The Rev. Tony Spell says no “dictator law” should keep people from worshiping God. Spell also claims his services at the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge cure cancer and HIV. WAFB-TV reports that Spell said police told him the National Guard will break up any future church service that violates public health rules. However, a guard spokesman later told WAFB the guard has not been tasked with such duties.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE-SHAMING
'Quarantine shaming': US navigates radical new social norms
There's a new type of social policing out there that's developed almost as quickly as the viral disease that spurred its arrival. It's called “quarantine shaming,” calling out those who are leaving the house for daily activities or who aren't abiding by social distancing rules. And it's part of a new reality for Americans who must navigate a world of rapidly evolving social norms in the age of COVID-19. As schools close and shelter-in-place orders sweep across the U.S., the divide between those taking the orders extra seriously and those trying to live their lives with some semblance of normalcy is growing larger by the day. Complicating matters: What was socially acceptable even 48 hours ago may now be taboo.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL DEADLINES
Virus-related suspension of legal deadlines worries ACLU
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group says steps taken by Louisiana's governor to fight the spread of the new coronavirus could leave people stuck in state jails for weeks or months without formal legal charges. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana makes the complaint in a letter released Wednesday. An executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards suspends legal deadlines until at least April 13. The ACLU says that means many people arrested and jailed around the state could languish behind bars without formal charges being filed by local prosecutors. Edwards says the suspension of those legal deadlines was done at the request of the state's court system.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE-
Oil and gas lease bidding in Gulf of Mexico drops anew
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bidding on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico is the lowest since gulf-wide sales began in August 2017, and lower even than any sale for the productive central Gulf since 1993. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management says 22 companies made $93 million in high bids Wednesday on 71 tracts. The low interest comes during a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia and drops in drops in travel because of the new coronavirus . Oil prices plummeted Wednesday to $20.37 a barrel. Environmental groups, meanwhile, filed a court challenge seeking to block execution of the leases.