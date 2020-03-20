Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton learned Thursday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he told ESPN. Payton is the first employee of either an NFL team or the league to make such a diagnosis public. He tells the network he came forward to motivate people to educate themselves about what they can do to help fight the pandemic. Payton says he took the test Monday after he began to feel ill a day earlier. He adds that he has not been admitted to a hospital and does not have a fever or cough. The 56-year-old coach says he has been resting comfortably at home, where is in in self-quarantine.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says UAB has agreed in principle with former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to become the Blazers basketball coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday night because no official announcement had been made. Athletic director Mark Ingram said in a text message that UAB would make an announcement Friday morning but didn't confirm the hire. CBS Sports first reported the deal with Kennedy, who will replace Robert Ehsan.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints opened free agency by bringing back a former defensive leader that they've long regretted letting go. A person familiar with the situation says veteran free agent safety Malcolm Jenkins agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement has not been announced. The 32-year-old Jenkins returns to the team that made him a first-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2009. He has played 11 NFL seasons _ his first five with the Saints and past six with the Philadelphia Eagles.
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA is considering an idea where some players would be quarantined or isolated for purposes of being able to compete against one another and provide basketball fans with some sort of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league right now during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.