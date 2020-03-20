Forrest County Board provides update on COVID-19 in county

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Board of Supervisors president provided an update on the coronavirus situation in the county during a special-called meeting Friday.
Board President David Hogan said there are currently nine cases within the Forrest Health hospital system, three at Highland Community Hospital and two at Forrest General Hospital. The others are in self quarantine or receiving other means of treatment.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported four positive coronavirus cases in Forrest County. Surrounding counties have also had reported cases, with Jones County and Perry County each having one case and Pearl River County having seven positive cases.
Forrest General Hospital currently has 34 patients on ventilators, with only two being coronavirus cases, according to Hogan. The Forrest Health system has a capacity of 90 ventilators, which Hogan said is adequate for now, but there are concerns about whether it will be adequate when the virus reaches its peak.
Hogan said there are very limited supplies when it comes to testing for COVID-19 in the county.
“In fact, we’re actually running out of the testing supplies and the state is backlogged with testing cases," Hogan said. “Some employers are requiring their employees to be tested for coronavirus before returning to work. That is not a real possibility.”
Hogan said they are reaching out to employers to let them know they do not have the capacity to test all employees when they do not have the symptoms. He said the tests are being reserved at this time for patients with the most severe symptoms.
“Only patients that have over a 100 degrees [fever], shortness of breath and coughing will be tested and submitted to the state lab, currently,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that should change in the “very near future” as they receive more information on additional testing. According to Hogan, the state is currently backlogged with hospital and nursing home cases that are taking priority when it comes to testing.
The cough and fever clinic at the Cloverleaf Immediate Care facility located at 5909 Highway 49 South adjacent to Walmart is in operation. Hogan said the clinic is working well to meet residents’ needs.
“They had 157 people treated Wednesday, 19 were tested for coronavirus,” Hogan said. “On Thursday they had 130 patients treated there with 19 people tested for the coronavirus. We’re waiting for those test results.”
Hogan encourages residents to contact your primary care physician or call the clinic at 601-264-6000 if you have the symptoms of COVID-19.
Hogan said doctors say the county will see a surge of cases over the next four to 12 weeks, with the peak being reached between mid-May and mid-June.
“If we don’t take heed and self-isolate, it could very easily get to a point where the hospitals are not able to take care of all the sick patients,” Hogan said. “And currently we have those 90 ventilators, and it’s going to get to a point of who’s going to get on a ventilator and who’s not. That’s a scary thought, so we need to take this as seriously as possible.
