First Alert: Warm today with thunderstorms this evening

We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms will move in late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Saturday there will be lingering showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be much cooler. We will only top out around 70 degrees on Saturday with a 30 percent chance for a shower or storm. On Sunday, there will be another chance for storms. Highs will top out around 70 again with a 50-60 percent chance for rain.
A chance for showers will linger into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Then by the end of next week we warm right back up with highs in the mid 80s again.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.