Extra Table helps feed Mississippians during coronavirus crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the covornavirus spreads throughout Mississippi, many in our communities are struggling to maintain their basic dietary needs and nutrition.
Extra Table, a charitable fund-raising organization dedicated to feeding the hungry, announced it is matching the first $20,000 donated and hopes to have continued matching efforts and partners in the future.
This means that your gift in the coming days will go twice as far toward the purchase and distribution of shelf stable food for pantries and kitchens across the state.
Partners of the group are directly involved with feeding children and the elderly throughout the state such as churches, meals on wheels, and other community-based programs.
Here’s how your gifts help:
- $10 provides a warm weekend breakfast for 30 kids.
- $20 provides a case of peanut butter.
- $50 give them plenty of vegetables.
- $100 provides much needed protein for seniors.
- $500 provides 1000 meals.
All donated dollars make a big difference, and Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen said they are grateful for any donation amount.
“We’re working very closely with our food pantry partners throughout the state, responding to their needs, making sure we’re sending the foods that they are not receiving and don’t have on hand,” Allen said. “Donated dollars are what feed people, so we fund raise to purchase new and healthy food that we distribute monthly through a food distribution partner to our feeding agencies.”
Extra Table is committed to providing healthy food in critical times such as the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lack of proper nutrition wreaks longterm health issues, especially on the young and elderly, destroys the quality of life for those affected and cripples the economic wellbeing of families.
Extra Table was recently gifted with food from the Beau Rivage kitchen and Hard Rock kitchen to help feed Mississippians.
They will also be releasing a series of family-friendly entertainment activities to help people stay busy during this time of home isolation.
To donate, visit extratable.org.
