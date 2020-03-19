WATCH: Coast native living in Italy talks about COVID-19, countrywide quarantine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Lisa Johnson is a triathlon coach and endurance athlete. She is young, healthy, and very fit.
Yet, she is still dealing with the aftermath of the debilitating symptoms of COVID-19 amid a global pandemic.
Lisa, who is from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has been living in Sarzana, Italy for the last three years. It’s one of the countries that have been most devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.
According to this map, Italy has had 41,035 reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, there have been 3,405 deaths. Its numbers are second in the world only to China.
Because of those high numbers, the entire country is quarantined, with cities shutting down and people being forced to stay in their homes.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Lisa was making a list of all the things she would get accomplished as the country prepared to shutdown. That list quickly went by the wayside when she was waylaid with symptoms that quite literally took her breath away.
What started out as shortness of breath eventually led to her spending two days in a fever-induced haze.
“It didn’t really feel real until it was like the whole country was on quarantine," she said. "Then, I didn’t feel very well. Then we were on quarantine within the quarantine... and I thought, ‘If i die, I want to die at home with my mom and my family.’”
Now, as the U.S. deals with its own growing number of COVID-19, Lisa is seeing the reaction of people back home and she worries they aren’t taking it serious enough.
“I know it’s tempting to go do things together. We’re social creatures. We want to be together. We want to go run and do things together," said Lisa. “But all it takes is one person to catch it. So what they’re saying here is for every one person that has it, they’re infecting five to seven people.”
Watch the full 6-minute interview with Lisa below to hear more about how the city she lives in is responding to the quarantine, what living in quarantine is like, and how she is still staying connected with friends but from a distance.
To follow Lisa and learn more about her experience and what she is seeing right now in Italy, check out her blog HERE.
