Waitr reinforces commitment to local communities amid COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Waitr has announced several initiatives to help protect and support its restaurant partners, diners, drivers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Along with working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs, Waitr is now offering “No-Contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers, along with supplying drivers with gloves.
Hourly pay for any Waitr employee will continue if they have contracted or are is in quarantine due to coronavirus.
“Right now, communities and small businesses around the nation are facing unprecedented and uncertain times,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “Under this current climate, we have heightened all of our precautionary standards and procedures to ensure the health, safety and comfort of our restaurant partners, diners and staff as we all navigate through this pandemic.”
