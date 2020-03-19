Venture Church webinar teaches churches how to livestream services

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church is reaching out to help other churches conduct services online during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hub City’s Venture Church held a webinar and conference at its Lincoln Road campus Wednesday.
The focus was on how to livestream church services.
Many churches have temporarily stopped hosting live services and other large gatherings because of the virus outbreak.
“We’re going to do some other things and hopefully, we can train people to leap frog during a time when maybe they were not thinking about livestream because they didn’t have to, now it’s going to be the new normal, I think for at least the next several weeks, maybe months,” said Jeff Clark, lead pastor for Venture Church.
“We believe learning more about how we can become better in our streaming services will be a big impact to our community and will help us impact lives at our church,” said Brandon Jones, children’s pastor at West Point Baptist Church.
About three dozen members of local churches attended the event in person.
