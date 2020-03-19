Missy Bilderback leaves Jones College for Northwestern State

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Missy Bilderback took the reins of Jones College women’s basketball in 2015 and raised the standard of success.
After five seasons, 127 wins, three Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College championships and four straight Region 23 titles, Bilderback is rising to another level.
Northwestern State University made Bilderback its ninth women’s basketball coach in school history on Wednesday.
It’s an inevitable ascent to the NCAA ranks for the Southern Miss grad who spent 21 years coaching in the Pine Belt. The daughter of longtime high school football coach Perry Wheat, Bilderback played basketball at Pearl River Community College from 1996-98.
She coached Presbyterian Christian School girls basketball for 16 seasons, leading the Lady Bobcats to six MAIS state titles and compiling a record of 482-117.
In just her second season at Jones College, Bilderback coached the Lady Bobcats to a school-record 30 wins, their first Region 23 title and National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament berth. Jones advanced to the “Elite 8” once and the “Sweet 16” twice in three appearances - the fourth trip to Lubbock, Texas set for this season was halted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
During her tenure in Ellisville, Bilderback helped send 20 players to the Division I level including Kira Bonner’s signing with Northwestern State.
The Lady Demons finished 7-22 last season, including 4-16 in the Southland Conference. NSU has four NCAA Tournament appearances - most recently in 2015.
