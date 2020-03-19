MDAC Commissioner Gipson provides update on MDAC functions

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has given an update on Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Gipson wants to let the public know that the essential functions of MDAC will continue without disruptions in order to support farmers and make sure the commerce flow has no interruptions of supplies as many employees are working from home or on administrative leave as MDAC offices are closed to the public.
“Our work continues,” said Gipson. “We’re returning phone calls and emails. We’re responding to consumer complaints and questions. A crisis can sharpen your focus. When the crisis is over, my plan is for this department to perform our services even better than before.”
Along with the update, Gipson announced the establishment of task force within the agency to work on immediate issues relating to the outbreak that impacts farmers and industry.
“I have created a COVID-19 Takskforce to look at ways we can work with all those we serve and regulate to ensure commerce continues while protecting public health,” said Gipson. “Members of the Taskforce are already working with farmers and industry to find creative ways to keep commerce moving while still abiding by state and federal laws.”
Regular MDAC functions that are important to food safety and the food supply food chain are still going, including inspections at meat processing plants, as well as continuing to test seeds along with testing and certifying private pesticide applicators so that the outbreak does not prevent crop production.
Gipson reminds the public the Mississippi Farmers Market located on High Street in Jackson will be open Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and encourages the public to continue reporting any complaints by calling 601-359-1100 if they come across any problems that needs to be investigated.
