Lumberton, Purvis take coronavirus precautions

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton and Purvis have closed off community parks and city hall doors have locked as a necessary precaution for COVID-19.
In Lumberton, community members are being asked to use the drive-thru if they need city hall services.
A drop box is being used at Purvis City Hall.
“We’re making certain that our employees, such as our police department and clerks, that they wear gloves,” said Quincy Rogers, mayor of Lumberton. “We’re stressing the hand washing and keeping a safe distance.”
“Our police department has been very good on their side,” Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin said. “The men keep their hands washed and disinfected. They all have their own car, which is good. “
City parks are closed as well.
“We had to close the park that we just spent $110,000 on,“ Herrin said. “That’s been more of an issue than anything else.”
City leaders say they are doing what they can to try to prevent the coronavirus from getting into their communities.
“We want to keep our numbers at a minimum,” Rogers said. “We want to keep it the way it is now, at zero so that Lamar County won’t be impacted by this coronavirus.”
“Any kind of catastrophe, for lack of a better word, you need to take caution,” Herrin said. “But you still must live your lives and have faith that we’ll get through this, which we will. Life changes daily and it’s something you can’t control.”
Both mayors say they are not asking local businesses and restaurants to close.
All closures for both cities will be until further notice.
