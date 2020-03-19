Jones College postpones spring graduation ceremonies

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College announced Wednesday that spring graduation ceremonies will be postponed to comply with restrictions on event sizes by the White House during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college will mail diplomas to graduates and is considering opportunities for in-person ceremony options later in this summer for the Mary graduates who want to participate.
“Jones College’s administrative leaders recognize how cancellations and changes associated with the virus have created uncertainty and disappointment,” said Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “However, the success of managing any crisis is to recognize the significance that our individual actions are the building blocks of our collective action as a community. We here at Jones College are dependent on each other to keep our community strong. As we look ahead, we encourage our graduating students to not let this current moment in time dampen the excitement of their bright futures waiting for them since embarking on their journeys at Jones College.”
Jones College previously extended spring break and announced that classes would move online beginning March 30. The timeframe for the “Learn from Home” approach is open ended, but administrators said they will continue to monitor the situation.
“The campus is essentially closed to the public through March 27. Only essential personnel and approved guests are allowed at this time,” said Smith.
Enrollment for the fall semester that was scheduled to begin March 25 has also been delayed until April 1.
All testing centers will be closed until April 16.
All events hosted by Jones College or in a Jones College facility have been suspended indefinitely, as well as spring athletic events.
For questions regarding the Learn from Home model, you can email LearnfromHome@jcjc.edu. Further announcements will also be made at jcjc.edu.
