Jones College postpones spring graduation ceremonies

“Jones College’s administrative leaders recognize how cancellations and changes associated with the virus have created uncertainty and disappointment,” said Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “However, the success of managing any crisis is to recognize the significance that our individual actions are the building blocks of our collective action as a community. We here at Jones College are dependent on each other to keep our community strong. As we look ahead, we encourage our graduating students to not let this current moment in time dampen the excitement of their bright futures waiting for them since embarking on their journeys at Jones College.”