First Alert: Another warm day for us here across the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy in the morning before we turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with some sunshine. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Our next system will move through Friday and this weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected. This will give us our best chance of rain this week with 1-2 inches possible.
Highs will cool down into the upper 60s to low 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Showers could linger into Monday as well as temperatures warm back up into the low 70s.
Then we look to dry out and turn sunnier as we go into next week with highs soaring back into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.
