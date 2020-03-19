As coronavirus cases increase in Mississippi, questions about testing process remain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials said more than 500 people have already been tested for coronavirus and they’re working overtime to meet the demand.
On Tuesday alone, they tested 124 samples from Mississippians.
How do you know if you should be tested?
The Mississippi State Department of Health maintains that people experiencing these symptoms -- fever, difficulty breathing or coughing -- should contact their primary care physician or healthcare provider.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said those providers will be able to determine, based on someone’s symptoms, whether they need to come into the clinic to get tested.
Keep in mind they may also test you for the flu, too, to rule out other respiratory conditions, before swabbing you for COVID-19.
“The only people who need testing are sick people. There’s no benefit to screening people who are asymptomatic," Dobbs said Monday during a news conference at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. "If you screen someone who’s asymptomatic, they might be symptomatic tomorrow even if they’re negative today. That could be very misleading.”
How long will it be before results come back?
Depends on where it’s tested.
That timetable also relies on how long it takes for the sample to arrive at the lab, but afterward, Dobbs said, turnaround time is usually quick.
“The lab is getting our results out in 24 hours or less, and we are running samples every day of the week, including weekends, and accepting samples every day of the week," Dobbs said.
Not everyone’s sample will end up at the state lab, however.
Those samples which meet at least one of these requirements will be given priority status at the MSDH lab:
- Close contact with someone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19
- People who recently traveled from affected geographic areas within 14 days of having symptoms
- People who are hospitalized and have signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 when other illnesses have been ruled out
- High-risk individuals, which includes those 65 or older, those who may have a compromised immune system, or those who have chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease
For the samples which don’t meet those priorities, MSDH states physicians can get those tested through commercial labs.
Dobbs said your wait could be longer if your sample is sent to a private lab, so check with your healthcare provider to see where they’re sending it.
Health officials want to remind people that they cannot get tested at the MSDH lab or county health offices.
Dobbs reiterates people should also call their clinic, not a hospital emergency room, unless their symptoms are life-threatening.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.