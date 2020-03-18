USM upgrades response status; no commencement ceremonies in May

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi upgraded its COVID-19 Response status from yellow to orange on Tuesday.
The change means the “University has converted institutional functions to remote formats wherever possible and limited operations and access at all locations.”
As a result, Southern Miss commencement ceremonies will not take place in May as previously scheduled. The school said on its website it is working to identify a possible alternative date, though “it is unlikely they will be held prior to the latter part of the summer, given the ongoing evolution of COVID-19.”
Southern Miss will remain open for limited business operations and continue essential functions for students, such as campus housing and dining services. Public access for visitors remains suspended, and students, faculty and staff should have their USM ID on them at all times.
According to the announcement, supervisors are in the process of communicating with individual employees to set work arrangements based on USM’s work assignment guidelines. The University hopes to have made arrangements by Wednesday, but factors could influence the timeline of some employees. Until notified by a supervisor, employees should continue work as normal.
USM Human Resources is updating COVID-19 Employment FAQs and will post the updated information to its website Wednesday. Specific payroll guidance will be provided to supervisors Wednesday to ensure that employees are paid on time.
Campus police have also increased presence on all campuses.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.