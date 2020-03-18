13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, including 6 on the Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released its daily numbers Wednesday morning, adding 13 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 34.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, MSDH reports six new cases of the virus in South Mississippi. That includes one case in Hancock County, three cases in Harrison County, and two cases in Pearl River County.
In all, MSDH is reporting two cases in Hancock County, four cases in Harrison County, one case in Jackson County, and four cases in Pearl River County.
Here is a breakdown of those numbers:
Not on MSDH’s list is a case of coronavirus that was reported early Wednesday morning by Singing River Health Services.
SRHS released a statement overnight saying a person tested positive in Ocean Springs at one of the hospital’s physician clinics.
According to the hospital, the patient is not an inpatient at either SRHS location and is self-quarantined at home, where the person is doing “very well.” In keeping with health privacy laws, no other information about the patient has been released.
The positive test was returned by the lab but has not yet been formally verified by the CDC.
SRHS says they are taking extraordinary precautions to ensure their hospitals and clinics remain a safe environment to provide critical care for patients.
“We would like to let our guests know if they are scheduled for tests or procedures in any of our facilities, they can rest assured that we are following all protocols to ensure a safe environment. Please understand our stringent restricted visitor policy is for the protection of you and our staff,” said a statement from SRHS.
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated and treated according to CDC recommendations.
“Our outstanding medical professionals are following the evidence-based care protocols and continue to take appropriate steps to protect our patients, team members, and community,” continued the statement from SRHS.
Anyone who feels ill or is concerned they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home and call tbe SRHS Hotline at 228-809-5044 to be screened over the phone by a licensed medical provider before visiting any of SRHS facilities.
