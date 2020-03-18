Runoff to decide Petal alderman-at-large

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal voters went to the polls Tuesday to elect a new alderman-at-large.
With no candidate capturing a majority, a runoff will be held between Mike Lott and Andrew “Drew” Brickson.
Lott, Brickson, John Brady Amacker, Larry “LC” Carraway, Jeffrey Ginn, Ann McWilliams and Jeffrey Sapp were on the ballot for Petal alderman-at-large.
Lott led the pack with 33% of the vote, with Brickson trailing with about 26%.
The election was held to fill the vacant seat of former alderman-at-large William King, who retired.
All three city precincts, Calvary Baptist Church, the Petal Civic Center and the Petal Masonic Lodge, were open Tuesday.
The runoff election is currently set for April 7.
