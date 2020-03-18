Pine Belt restaurants prepare for impact of COVID-19

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg and Laurel have numerous spots to grab a bite to eat, but the coronavirus is beginning to change the way people enjoy their favorite places.
Cotton Blues is closing their dining room.
“We’re going to do meals to go for families of fourm," said Cotton Blues owner Chris Ortego. "They’re gonna be pans that you can reheat in your oven. We’re going to deliver them for you or bring them out to your car.”
Pearl’s Diner in Laurel is still doing business as usual.
“As of right now, we’re still accepting dine-in, but we’ll do deliveries as well so you can call in and we’ll deliver your food to you,” said Darren Campbell with the diner.
But they’re preparing for a change if need be.
“Once that time comes, we are prepared to close the lobby down and do only take outs and deliveries,” said Campbell.
Many spots are cleaning down high-touch surfaces more frequently.
“We’re taking steps by separating all the tables at least 6 feet apart," said Samantha Byrd at Lee’s Coffee and Tea in Laurel. "We’re closing all the tables, we’re making sure all the tables are sanitized. Door handles are cleaned every day. Every 30 minutes we go through and re-wipe everything.”
Same goes for Chick-fil-a in Hattiesburg
“Hand sanitizing hand washing everything has been ramped up here in the restaurant. Our team members are wearing gloves in the restaurant for everything,” said Owner/Operator Jon Munger.
The dining room of Chick-fil-a is also shut down, turning the restaurant into a drive-thru only.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker issued an executive order Tuesday that set guidelines for restaurants in the Hub City to help practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.