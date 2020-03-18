Petal police ask for help locating missing woman

If you have seen Rochelle Bates, you are asked to contact Petal police at 601-544-5331. (Source: Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | March 18, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:49 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Police said 27-year-old Rochelle Bates, also known as Rochelle Murray, was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at her home on the 100 block of Ford Drive in Petal around 1:30 p.m. on March 15.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet, four inches tall and weighing 156 pounds.

If you have any information or have seen Rochelle please contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.

