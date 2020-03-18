Ohio mother arrested in Louisiana after son’s body found in Laurel hotel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department have made a connection between the mother of the two missing children from Ohio and a child’s body being found in a hotel in Laurel Tuesday.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Laurel police chief Tommy Cox revealed that the body of an 11-year-old male was found at the Hampton Inn on Jefferson Street, describing as a “bad scene.”
At that time, the search began for his mother, Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Powell, OH., and his siblings, a nine-year-old and a six-year-old.
Oaks was last seen on surveillance video leaving the hotel with the two children Tuesday morning.
It was believed that Oates was on her way to Louisiana, prompting the Louisiana State Police to issue a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and LPD, along with an arrest warrant issued for Oaks for first-degree murder.
According to Cox, Oaks was arrested by multiple agencies in New Orleans Wednesday morning, and the six and nine-year-old children are now in custody of Child Protective Services.
When asked if the mother had a history of child abuse, Cox said that information is not being released at this time.
Officers from LPD are on the their way to extradite Oaks to Laurel. As for the children, family members from Ohio are making arrangements to come get them.
