MBI, Louisiana State Police search for 2 missing children believed to be taken by their mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Laurel Police Department.
Officers have reason to believe two children have been taken by their mother, 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio. They are believed to be in imminent danger.
They were last seen on surveillance video leaving the Hampton Inn in Laurel, MS early Tuesday morning.
The two children are identified as 9-year-old Mark Anthony Oates and 6-year-old Justin Lamar Oates.
Mark was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with ADIDAS in large white letters on the front. Justin was last seen wearing a black jacket and possibly black pants or dark blue jeans.
Shortly after they left the hotel, an arrest warrant was issued for Latina Marie Oates for first degree murder.
She is believed to be in the New Orleans area with her two children. She was driving a 2013 White Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plate number GGM 5978.
Anyone with information should immediately contact the Jones County Central Dispatch at (601) 425-0270 or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at (225) 925-6636.
