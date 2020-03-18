Laurel mayor outlines city’s coronavirus response

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee released a statement Wednesday outlining the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, the City of Laurel’s number one priority is the well-being and safety of its citizens,” Magee said. “We are actively monitoring the spread of COVID-19 under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Mississippi Department of Health and our local health authorities.”
Magee said first responders were briefed on the symptoms of the virus and have implemented practices to help safeguard residents from being affected by coronavirus.
The city has also increased cleaning procedures at city facilities and installed two hand-washing stations on downtown sidewalks at high-traffic points to encourage handwashing as people do business downtown. The stations are located in front of Pearl’s Diner at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Oak Street and on Central Avenue between The Loft and Extreme Nutrition.
Municipal Court has also been suspended until April 1.
Laurel recreational facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, at which time officials will evaluate the station and make a decision regarding future availability, though city parks will remain open. Closures include the Cameron Center, Laurel Train Depot, L.T. Ellis Center and the Natatorium. Event rental deposits will be refunded.
City offices where public business is done will also remain open, though Magee encourages people to conduct as much business as possible over the phone or at laurelms.com. City public meetings also remain open at this time.
Magee said the city will not mandate municipal restrictions, but he encourages businesses, organizations, individuals and other entities to consider limiting crowd size to 50 people and practice social distancing by placing seating 6 feet apart.
If you have traveled out of the country recent, you are asked to limit your contact with others for 14 days and monitor their temperature twice a day. If you have symptoms, such as fever, contact your primary care doctor.
Magee also encourages residents to continue to support local businesses.
“Equally as important as limiting the spread of the disease is our commitment to protect our local economy during this uncertain time,” Magee said. “All of our local businesses need our support now more than ever, particularly our locally-owned small businesses. Please continue to patronize our local shops and restaurants through carry-out or delivery orders or the purchase of gift cards for future use when social distancing is no longer needed.”
He also asks that you look out for your neighbor during these difficult times.
“Please check on the elderly and others who may be at increased risk and are unable to shop for groceries and basic provisions,” Magee said. “Please do not hoard basic supplies. Southerners are famous for our hospitality, and even in this unprecedented time of social distancing, we can still reach out to our neighbors and practice the Golden Rule!”
The city will continue to post updates to laurelms.com and our the Laurel Facebook page.
