Lamar County declares emergency in response to COVID-19

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County supervisors have declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Libraries are closed and meal sites are ceasing operations. Community centers and multipurpose buildings will also closed.
All county closures will last until the end of March.
Lamar County leaders are taking the necessary precautions when it comes to the coronavirus.
“We’re just trying to manage through the fear of it all," said Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits. "I think we’re going to be fine. We’re going to continue to serve the public as best we can through this crisis. Hope and optimism is needed right now. Let’s don’t think worst case, lets think best case.”
County employees are still at work.
County courtrooms are still operating, and the chancery building is still open.
Those working are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and cleaning.
The county is encouraging those who need its services to do these things.
“We can work with them online, through the mail or over the phone," Waits said. "If they need to pay their taxes, they can pay their taxes. The tax office is open. We want to do that in a way where we can do that safety so that we can help cooperate and not spread the COVID virus.”
County leaders are also asking small businesses to provide information about how they are being impacted by the pandemic.
The county is also updating their website on the latest about the coronavirus.
