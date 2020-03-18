Jones County responds to COVID-19 with changes in operations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County is taking precautionary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center is keeping residents posted of various modified operations and resources during the pandemic.
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce announced it is suspending all meetings and events through the end of March.
“On behalf of the Jones County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we want to share with you that the health and safety of our members and entire community remain our top priorities,” the release said.
The Chamber will continue to monitor the situation and advice of government agencies as decisions are made for April and beyond.
For any questions or inquiries, you can reach the staff at 601-649-3031 or 601-335-4828 or by email at info@edajones.com. The Chamber has created a response page at jonescounty.com with resources for businesses that may be suffering due to the pandemic, such as tips for employees and guidance for employers.
All Jones County Community Centers will be closed until further notice, as well as the Laurel-Jones County Library and Ellisville Public Library.
Courts
The Jones County Justice Court has postponed all civil and criminal cases until further notice. You can contact the Justice Court at 601-428-3137 for information on rescheduling. The Justice Court will remain open for business, but asks that you consider conducting your business by phone, mail or email. Payments and fines can be paid at myfinepayment.com.
Jones County Garbage will continue to run normal routes.
The 18th District Circuit Court will not be in session the week of March 16-20. The court will send out emails regarding civil motion hearings set for Monday, March 23, letting people know if the hearings will be held. The court plans to make a decision on March 20.
The Court will also wait until March 23 to make a decision whether the plea revocation/status hearings set for Tuesday, March 24 will go forward.
The Second District Court Term commencement set for March 23 will be moved to April 6 at the earliest. A notice will be sent with juror summonses regarding the importance of calling the designated juror number for the Circuit Clerk to advise on any further reporting delay.
Criminal trials scheduled for March 25 through April 3 will be postponed to the weeks of April 6 through April 13. The Court Administrator should be notified immediately as to any difficulties with rescheduling expert or out-of-state witnesses for rescheduled trials. Attorneys representing criminal defendants with rescheduled trials should contact the Court Administrator on Friday morning, March 20 for new trial dates.
The Nineteenth Chancery Court District, operating in Jones and Wayne counties, has implemented the following changes:
- Court is hereby canceled for the weeks of March 16 - April 3, 2020, with the exception of emergencies, which shall be handled with specific procedures as outlined below.
- All non-emergency cases that are set on the docket during the weeks of March 16- April 3, 2020, shall be continued.
- Contact the Court Administrator at 601-428-7623 and/or send an email to noelle@19chanceryms.com if an emergency matter arises. The Court Administrator’s phone lines are often busy. Please leave a message and allow time for the Court Administrator to return your call. Calls will be returned in the order in which they are received.
- You may continue to set your cases online through the Court’s website at uscourtdockets.us.
The EMO website also provided a Facebook group that helps people find take-out and delivery restaurants that will be operating in Jones County.
You can follow future announcements from the Jones County Emergency Operations Center here.
