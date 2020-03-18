HPD asks public for help in finding missing man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person from the area.
Adam Ryan Carver, 25, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Tuesday, March 17 around 10 a.m., wearing grey sweatpants, turquoise long sleeve shirt, both with Areopostale logos and ankle top orange boots, in the 200 block of North 40th Avenue.
Carver is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, with black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
