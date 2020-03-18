First Alert: Another warm day with afternoon sunshine

We’re starting off your day with a mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy in the morning before we turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with some sunshine. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of us will stay dry. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Thursday with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Our next system will move through Friday and this weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected. This will give us our best chance of rain this week with 1-2 inches possible. Highs will also cool down into the mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.