Emergency blood drives to be held at 3 Hattiesburg locations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hospitals around the nation are in critical need of blood due to canceled blood drives over fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Forrest General Hospital and Vitalant will be holding emergency blood drives at three locations in Hattiesburg:
- Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital, Adeline parking lot adjacent to the hospital’s parking garage and water tower.
- Monday, March 23 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at The Orthopedic Institute, 27 Southern Pointe PArkway.
- Monday, March 23 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, 2255 Broadway Drive.
Forrest General said in a news release that it is in critical need of blood. All types of blood are needed, especially Type-O.
If you gave blood during the Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 blood drive, you can still give one unit.
Tents will be set up with volunteers. If there is a wait, volunteers will take donors’ cell phone numbers and text them when it is their turn.
It typically takes about an hour from the time you arrive to the time you leave. The actual donation is usually only about 10 minutes.
For more information, contact Vitalant at (877) 827-4376. Their offices are located at 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
