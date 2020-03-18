COVID-19 leads to changes for Pine Belt food pantries

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus is impacting Pine Belt food pantries and service organizations. Many are having to make changes to their daily operations.
With schools on extended spring break and more and more people not at work due to the coronavirus, food pantries and service organizations everywhere are seeing an impact.
“We’re trying to be super responsive to the directives from the state and local government and do the social distancing," said Edwards Street Fellowship Executive Director Ann McCulen. "At the same time, we’re weighing that with the need of our clients.”
Edwards Street Fellowship Center is having to implement several changes to its daily routine.
A cleaning schedule has been put in place and few volunteers have been asked to come in.
The lobby has also been rearranged to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“There are just a few chairs in there now," McCulen said. "We’re trying to keep everyone 6 feet apart from each other. We have a sign up that says if all the chairs are full, once you get your number you need to either go back to your car or go out to an open area outside to wait. We don’t want them lined up close behind each other.”
The center often buys their supplies in bulk, but some of its suppliers have put limits on how much can be bought at a time. But that has yet to set the center back on the amount of food they receive.
“God has provided," McCulen said. "We have been able to have the same amount of food. We have not suffered in that way. We have had to get a little bit more creative and reach out to a lot more entities to be able to keep our shelves full, but we are certainly committed to the amount of food we typically give.”
For the next two weeks, the center will be open each day:
- Monday-Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21st 9:00 a.m. until noon.
