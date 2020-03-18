Cotton Blues now offering pre-cooked meals for families in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to temporary closing, Cotton Blues is now offering discounted pre-cooked meals for families in Hattiesburg.
This comes as a result of Cotton Blues joining thousands of other American restaurants shuttered by COVID-19.
Meals will be available for both pickup and delivery starting Wednesday.
The meals will vary and will be announced on Cotton Blues’ Facebook page daily.
Orders can be placed by phone at 601-450-0510.
Cotton Blues’ website will also be updated to stay current.
