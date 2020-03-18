Bedford Care Centers restricting all visitors until further notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bedford Care Centers are restricting visitors to all centers until further notice, due to the increased risk of COVID-19.
This is in compliance with guidance from Centers for Disease Control, Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Mississippi State Health Officer.
Each center will provide additional computers and iPads offering alternative visitation opportunities, such as FaceTime and Skype. Scheduled appointments will also be provided to deliver personal items to the door for the resident.
In addition to these precautions, essential employees and vendors will all be screened for illness before entering the building.
As of March 17, 2020 there are no cases of COVID-19 in any Bedford Care Centers among residents or employees.
Director of Long-Term Care Operations, Lisa Bean stated “Our Centers are dedicated to the health and wellness of our Residents and are working diligently to keep Covid-19 at bay. While we realize that our no-visitation policy creates a hardship for our Residents and their families, it is a necessary reality. We encourage all of our Residents’ families and loved ones to take advantage of our alternative visitation opportunities at this time."
