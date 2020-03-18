All events of 10 or more people in Jackson are now prohibited, says mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has signed an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
This includes the closing of bars and limiting access to restaurants in the City of Jackson.
The City of Jackson is currently under a civil emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Restaurants without drive-thru services may only provide take-out, pick-up, or delivery.
All bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, and private clubs will close.
This order also applies to spiritual and faith-based gathering such as churches.
This order goes into effect at midnight Wednesday.
Read the entire proclamation here:
