WATCH: USM Athletic Director McClain discusses plans in wake of coronavirus crisis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Director Jeremy McClain discussed the plans for athletics after Conference USA canceled all spring sporting events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
All play for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, golf, cross country, track & field, tennis, volleyball and beach volleyball will not proceed as scheduled.
McClain said he’s proud of the way Southern Miss has responded to the coronavirus crisis as they continue to navigate uncharted waters.
Information about ticketing will be released as soon as it becomes available.
