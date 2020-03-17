South Mississippi brewery now making hand sanitizer

“Our own staff said we can’t find hand sanitizer anywhere. Whole management crew got together on Friday of last week and said hey, can we do something about this?" co-owner Mark Henderson said. "Can we support the community? We managed to figure out how to make that happen. We said look, we have this raw material, we absolutely can convert it into hand sanitizer. This is an opportunity for us to come together, not lose our minds and not get crazy. We all have the things that we need as a community to make ourselves safe and to really embrace one another. And this is just an opportunity for us to do that.”