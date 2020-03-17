PRVEPA encourages new options to pay bills after closing lobbies due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association will be closing the lobbies in their Columbia, Wiggins, Hattiesburg and Purvis offices due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision comes after careful consideration for both their member’s and employee’s safety.
“Our member’s and our employee’s safety are our top priority,” said Pearl River Valley Electric general manager, Randy Wallace. “We want to make sure that physical interaction is kept to a minimum, until the danger of the virus has passed.”
PRVEPA is encouraging members to utilize alternative methods for paying their bills as they can still conduct their usual business through their drive-throughs and night depositories.
Members who are in self-quarantine or practicing social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, they are recommended to either pay bills online on the PRVEPA website, call the automated company number at 855-2-PRVEPA (277-8372) or sign up for their free PRVEPA app by downloading it for Apple and Android devices.
PRVEPA has also elected to suspend disconnects for non-payment of services until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.