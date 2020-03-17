‘No one should be exiting the port,’ says Port of Gulfport Director

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two crew members from the Carnival Valor were seen leaving the Port of Gulfport property Sunday afternoon, hours after cruise ship docked. Port of Gulfport Executive Director Jonathan Daniels told WLOX News Now it was “a mistake” made by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
“As protocol, Customs and Border Protection cleared the ship. Two crew members were cleared to ‘sign out’, and then the news of their departure was conveyed to the ship’s captain. Arrangements were then made for them to fly out,” Daniels said.
A WLOX viewer shared photos of a man and woman with a suitcase walking off port property around 4 p.m. Sunday.
The cruise line was shut down to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. So as a safety precaution, when Carnival Cruise Line announced it would dock ships from New Orleans in Gulfport, officials said none of the crew would be allowed off of the Port property and into the Coast community.
According to Daniels, “this was a mistake made by CBP... no one should be exiting the port.” He also said he contacted Carnival Cruise officials after learning about the two crew members’ departure.
Since the incident, Carnival reconfirmed that sign-outs will be prohibited. Additionally, a guard hired from an outside shoreside agency will now ensure that an error like this does not happen again.
Daniels was unsure what airport the two crew members flew out of.
Both the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Freedom will not have passengers aboard the ships— only crew members.
An Ohio news station did report that a passenger recently aboard the Carnival Valor has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Carnival released a statement that negated these claims saying, "We have not been contacted by Columbus, Ohio public health authorities about this matter. In addition, we have reviewed the medical case history on the ship of the last three cruises dating back to February 29 through today, and there has not been any guest or crew who have been seen with any influenza-like illness.”
