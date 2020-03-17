Miss. Air National Guard commander promoted at Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Assistant Adjutant General and Commander of the Mississippi Air National Guard was elevated in rank Monday at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.
A special promotion ceremony was held in honor of Brigadier General Billy M. Nabors as he earned the rank of Major General for his military service.
"This opportunity is through the men and women I've worked with in the Mississippi Air National Guard,” Nabors said. “They've done such a great job over the last 36 years to have this opportunity. To me, it is a testament of their work and what they've done that gives me the opportunity to be promoted today."
Only a little over 200 people out of millions receive this rank.
The G.V. Sonny Montgomery Foundation honored Nabors by using Major General Montgomery's two-star rank in the official pinning ceremony.
"What a legend he was and the fact that Sonny Montgomery Foundation wanted to honor me with their stars is just unbelievable to me,” Nabors said. “I knew Sonny Montgomery personally. He meant so much to the state of Mississippi and I would say the National Guard and the citizens of the state are just so much better off with what he did."
Nabors is responsible for directing Air National Guard Operations and establishing policy for the 186th Air Refueling Wing, 172nd Airlift Wing and the Combat Readiness Training Center.
