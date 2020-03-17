Memorial Hospital reports two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first two cases of coronavirus in Harrison County were reported Tuesday morning by officials at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
According to Memorial, the two individuals were not hospitalized and were never inpatients at either Memorial or Stone County hospital campuses. Each patient is recovering at home in self-quarantine.
The patients were isolated as soon as physicians suspected COVID-19, said Memorial. Samples were obtained from Memorial Physician Clinic locations and tested by the state Department of Health.
According to Memorial’s CEO Kent Nicaud, “Although we work to prevent the spread of viruses on a regular basis, we prepared our teams for weeks on the process for handling suspected COVID-19 patients specifically, and we were ready. The patients felt ill and sought treatment early, which we have educated the community to do. They visited our clinics where our staff followed the CDC guidelines for suspected COVID-19 patients by isolating each quickly, taking samples safely and working with our state agencies for a diagnosis. The process worked. The patients are home and we are in contact with them to aid in their recovery. We expect to see more COVID-19 cases in our community and within our health care system. We encourage others that are experiencing any symptoms, such as fever or cough, to seek medical treatment so we can minimize and help stop the spread of this illness.”
This will bring the total cases of coronavirus in Mississippi to 14, with two additional cases being reported in Pearl River County and one in Hancock County.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.