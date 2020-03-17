Memorial Hospital reports two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County

According to Memorial’s CEO Kent Nicaud, “Although we work to prevent the spread of viruses on a regular basis, we prepared our teams for weeks on the process for handling suspected COVID-19 patients specifically, and we were ready. The patients felt ill and sought treatment early, which we have educated the community to do. They visited our clinics where our staff followed the CDC guidelines for suspected COVID-19 patients by isolating each quickly, taking samples safely and working with our state agencies for a diagnosis. The process worked. The patients are home and we are in contact with them to aid in their recovery. We expect to see more COVID-19 cases in our community and within our health care system. We encourage others that are experiencing any symptoms, such as fever or cough, to seek medical treatment so we can minimize and help stop the spread of this illness.”