Laurel-Jones County Library System closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library System has announced they will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The announcement comes after Gov. Tate Reeves’ recommendations after declaring a state of emergency for Mississippi, and the closings will include the Laurel-Jones County Library and the Ellisville Public Library.
According to the library system, the decision was made to protect patrons, the general public, staff and their families.
No fines or fees will increase during this time as the library system appreciates the cooperation of the public.
