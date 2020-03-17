Laurel-Jones County Library System closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Renaldo Hopkins | March 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:58 AM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library System has announced they will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement comes after Gov. Tate Reeves’ recommendations after declaring a state of emergency for Mississippi, and the closings will include the Laurel-Jones County Library and the Ellisville Public Library.

According to the library system, the decision was made to protect patrons, the general public, staff and their families.

No fines or fees will increase during this time as the library system appreciates the cooperation of the public.

For further updates about the Laurel-Jones County Library System, you can check their Facebook page or visit their website.

