Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says a third person has died in Louisiana because of the coronavirus. Edwards said Monday the latest victim was an 84-year-old man in New Orleans. The governor also is ordering bars, gyms and movie theaters to close and limiting restaurants to delivery and take-out. The new constraints last until April 13. Casinos also will have to shutter, and public gatherings of 50 people or more will be banned. State legislators are suspending their lawmaking session until March 31. Louisiana's has more than 130 positive tests for the coronavirus. For most people, coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. It can be more serious, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.