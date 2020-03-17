Jones College extends Spring Break, goes online March 30

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Junior College is canceling all classes for March 23-27 and extending it’s spring break an additional week.
Beginning March 30, and until further notice, the college will hold all classes and coursework online.
This is in response to the rapid development with COVID-19 and is an effort to maximize social distancing.
The time-frame for this approach is open-ended; however, the administration will monitor this, “Learn from Home” approach continuously with hopes of returning to normal operations before the end of the spring semester. Students will receive direction from the instructors regarding specific details for the transition to online learning.
Students preparing to “Learn from Home,” should check their college issued email daily for instructor directions, available support resources and the college’s operational updates.
Students taking Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will continue in a modified format. CTE students will be contacted by the program’s lead instructor on specifics moving forward.
Faculty, staff and other employees are expected to work during this period but practice social distancing. All instructional employees are to continue moving all the course content to an online, “Learn-from-Home” format during the week of March 23-27.
Jones County officials encourages administrative gatherings to be conducted by tele/web conference and keep ‘in person’ meetings to an absolute minimum.
