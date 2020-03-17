Hattiesburg mayor announces measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

“This virus is testing all of us. It is uncomfortable. It is disrupting our normal way of life. But it is here, and it will be with us for the next weeks and months," Barker said. "We will get through this, but we’ve got to stick together,” said Barker. “Use your local restaurant and coffee shop. Go get a gift card for future use. Order pick-up or curbside delivery. As Hattiesburgers, we celebrate each other’s successes and we pick each other up when there is a challenge. This situation presents an opportunity for all of us to do our part.”