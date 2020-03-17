First Alert: Spotty showers possible for St. Patrick’s Day

We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers with temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy and with few hit-or-miss showers. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Thursday with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Our next system will move through Friday and this weekend with scattered thunderstorms expected. This will give us our best chance of rain this week with 1-2 inches possible. Highs will also cool down into the mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.
