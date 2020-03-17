FCSO: Two wanted for abuse, exploitation of vulnerable adult

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Hattiesburg man and a Purvis woman wanted for credit card fraud and abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Investigators are asking for help locating 59-year-old Kelly McFarland and 42-year-old Nancy Lott.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or online at P3tips.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.