Coronavirus outbreak prompts changes at Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus pandemic is prompting some changes in training and personnel at Camp Shelby.
Post commander Col. Bobby Ginn says the unit that maintains the post is using only “mission essential” personnel for day-to-day operations for the time being.
Ginn also says the training of an an out-of-state brigade that was scheduled to begin this week has been postponed.
He says the National Guard has made no decision yet on whether the post will host annual summer training.
Meanwhile, members of the 177th Armored Brigade, an active-duty unit that oversees and validates training at the post, have been ordered to remain in the Hattiesburg area.
On a normal day, nearly 1,600 people work at Camp Shelby.
