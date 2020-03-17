City of Petal takes steps to stop spread of coronavirus

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Hal Marx announced steps the city is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a message posted on the City of Petal’s official Facebook page, Marx said this is not a time to panic. Instead, the city will make “informed decisions based on the best information available from our local medical professionals" as the situation continues to change.
He outlined the follwing steps the city is taking, as of Tuesday:
- The city is strongly urging restaurants to restrict the number of people allowed in dining areas to fewer than 50 people at a time. He notes that some businesses have shifted to curbside and delivery service, and Marx encouraged residents to continue to support local businesses.
- The lobbies of City Hall, Municipal Court and the Water Department have been closed. You can pay water bills at the drive-thru window, kiosk, online payments or through the U.S. Postal Service. If you have questions for Municipal Court, you can call 601-582-5351. Fines can be paid online at cityofpetal.com. For questions or issues, you can reach city personnel at 601-545-1776 or email mayor@cityofpetal.com or mmartin@cityofpetal.com.
- The city has canceled bookings at the Petal Civic Center for the next three weeks. The situation will be re-evaluated each week and people with events booked will be notified as soon as possible.
- Marx said the city has instituted a spending freeze on all non-emergency purchases. “The long-term effect on our national and local economy is unknown,” he wrote. “It is prudent to lower our spending now, in case revenue drops from previous estimates.”
Marx asked that residents make wise choices and try to limit exposure to large crowds.
“Our best defense is to prevent the virus from spreading and infecting vulnerable populations,” Marx said in the message. “If you are elderly or suffer from underlying health problems, you should take extra precautions.”
He also asked residents to pray for our nation, our state and our city.
“Together, we will get through this time of crisis.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.