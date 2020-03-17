C Spire looking to offer free Wifi for K-12 students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire is working with Mississippi schools to provide free wireless data for K-12 students as they prepare for school at home.
This comes in light of the Covid-19 public health emergency.
“During health emergencies, hurricanes, power outages and daily life, people depend on our wireless services,” said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division. “We have a proven history of helping our customers and communities stay connected in times of need, and we’ve spent years preparing our networks, data centers and other services for situations like this one.”
For more information on C Spire’s response to coronavirus and free wireless data for students, you can visit here.
