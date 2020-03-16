State superintendent recommends suspension of assessment requirements due to COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright has recommended to the State Board of Education that state and federal assessment and accountability requirements be suspended for the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is an unprecedented time in our state and country, and the safety, health and well-being of students, school staff and communities are the MDE’s and the Mississippi State Board of Education’s top priorities,” Wright said in a Monday news release.
The Department of Education posted the announcement to its website Monday evening.
State and federal assessments include the following:
- Pre-K and Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (post-test)
- Mississippi Academic Assessment Program and MAAP-Alternate English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science for Grades 3 through 8 and High School.
- U.S. History
- ACT for 11th graders
- English Language Proficiency Test.
According to the announcement, MDE will seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies.
Wright will continue to work with Gov. Tate Reeves and Dr. Thomas Hobbs, State Health Officer with the Mississippi Department of Health. If schools are forced to close for an extended period of time, Wright will recommend to the Board that it waive applicable policies regarding attendance, promotion and graduation.
The State Board of Education will be meeting virtually on Thursday at 10 a.m. The public can watch the meeting here.
