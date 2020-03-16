Mississippi Gaming Commission says casinos must close by midnight due to coronavirus

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Every casino in the Magnolia State will have to close its doors at midnight on Monday. This comes after the CDC’s advisory to enforce social distancing and the Trump administration’s announcement that the public should avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
The news regarding the state’s gaming industry was announced by the Mississippi Gaming Commission on Monday afternoon, following a press conference held by Tate Reeves that addressed the latest updates on COVID-19.
The Beau Rivage announced their closure on Twitter after MGM Resorts released a statement that their Mississippi resorts must temporarily suspend their operations.
In Louisana, casinos across the state are forced to shut down at midnight and not reopen until 14 days have passed.
Additionally, as the virus is fluid, so is this decision. The length of both the MGM and Louisana casino closures are subject to change, and updates will be made accordingly.
